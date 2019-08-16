VirnetX Says Apple Wants To Use Fed. Circ. Rehearing To Stall

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The only reason Apple is asking for another shot at an en banc rehearing of an unfavorable Federal Circuit decision is because it's trying to stall until patent proceedings tied to the $439 million case are over, VirnetX has told the court. The tech giant didn't have merit to ask for a full rehearing the first time, let alone the second, VirnetX told the Federal Circuit in a Thursday filing. "Apple's real goal is delay," VirnetX said. "Apple's motion should be denied because it presents no legitimate basis for seeking rehearing — much less a second time." Apple has asked the...

