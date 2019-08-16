UK Raises Concerns About Sabre's $360M Farelogix Deal

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The U.K.’s competition enforcer raised concerns Friday about Sabre Corp.’s planned $360 million acquisition of Farelogix, saying that while Farelogix is much smaller, it provides an important competitive threat to the travel-focused technology provider. The Competition and Markets Authority said that its initial investigation has found that the deal raises concerns about the supply of ticketing systems used by airlines and travel agents. The agency said Sabre is one of three large global suppliers of the systems, and that Farelogix is an important innovator in the space with a disruptive business model. If not for the deal, the CMA said, Farelogix...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS