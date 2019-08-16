Asian Paper Co. Seeks Recognition Of $612M Bankruptcy

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The Indonesian subsidiary of the Asian Pulp & Paper group on Friday asked a New York bankruptcy court to recognize its Irish insolvency proceedings, saying its creditors have overwhelmingly endorsed its plan to restructure $612 million in debt. In its filings, PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk asked the court to “safeguard” a restructuring agreement that took effect six months ago, saying its creditors had received a far better deal than they would have in liquidation. Indah Kiat was founded in 1994 as a subsidiary of Singapore-based APP and supplies pulp to APP’s paper mills. In 2001, APP defaulted on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS