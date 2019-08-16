DC Circ. Won't Review SEC's Paperless Reporting Rule

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday declined to review a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule allowing mutual fund companies to distribute shareholder reports online rather than by mail, taking issue with consumer and paper industry groups’ standing to bring the challenge. The D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected a challenge to an SEC rule allowing electronic shareholder reports. Consumer and paper industry groups had argued the rule was “arbitrary and capricious” and violated federal securities laws. (AP) A three-judge panel said various organizations within the paper industry aren’t “intended beneficiaries of the securities laws” and that a consumer group failed in its...

