NLRB Memo Says CVS's Social Media ID Policy Goes Too Far

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- CVS Health's requirement that workers use their real names when discussing their jobs on personal social media accounts violates federal labor law under the National Labor Relations Board's new test for evaluating workplace rules, the agency's advice division said in a memo unveiled Thursday. The guidance memo was one in a batch of six that were penned by Jayme L. Sophir, the recently retired head of the NLRB’s Division of Advice and Barry J. Kearney, who used to hold that position. The advice division, part of the board’s Office of the General Counsel, answers legal questions posed to it by NLRB field officials. The resulting memos...

