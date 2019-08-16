Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB’s Gutting Of Enzo DNA Test Patent

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday invalidated large chunks of an Enzo Life Sciences Inc. DNA testing patent that has helped net the company tens of millions of dollars in settlement money, upholding decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The court affirmed decisions from the PTAB in two inter partes reviews finding close to six dozen claims in the patent are invalid because they are either anticipated or obvious. The court said the PTAB’s decisions were supported by substantial evidence. “We determine that the board did not err in holding that [the various patent claims] are invalid,” the court wrote....

