Real Estate Moguls On The Move

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- CBRE Group Inc. has appointed Ken Manke as head of the firm's Americas Life Sciences division. For the past three years Manke has worked with a CBRE global life sciences client. In his new role he'll work on life sciences, biotech and pharmaceutical matters. Steve Palec Steve Palec has left Colliers International to join development and management services company Irgens as chief marketing officer. While at Colliers, Palec helped GE Healthcare with a lease for 500,000 square feet and also assisted Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP with its relocation to downtown Milwaukee. Donnie Robinson Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. has hired Donnie...

