Tech Unicorn, Orthodontics Biz File IPOs Totaling $200M

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Website security and optimization platform Cloudflare and teeth-straightening company SmileDirectClub this week filed to raise up to a combined $200 million in initial public offerings guided by Wilson Sonsini and Skadden, respectively. Cloudflare Inc. said it could raise up to $100 million. The Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC-led “unicorn” — a term for private startups valued at $1 billion or more — filed its prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The company did not disclose how many shares it plans to offer or its expected price range. It said the funds raised should help increase its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS