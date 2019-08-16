State Regulators, Vets Join Fight Against FCC Lifeline Cuts

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A host of state regulators and veterans organizations have endorsed a challenge to the Federal Communications Commission’s plan to tighten standards and cut funding for the Lifeline subsidy program, arguing the agency is trying to do too much too fast. The commission is mulling a pair of updates to the Lifeline program — which provides discounts on phone and broadband service to low-income consumers — that would heighten the minimum service standard for mobile broadband services and phase out funding for voice-only services. In letters penned to the agency Thursday and Friday, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and nine...

