Insurer Needn't Cover All Costs In Turbine Fight: 8th Circ.

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota judge properly denied a bid by four energy company executives to force their insurer to cover all the costs they incurred in litigation and arbitration involving a South Korean wind turbine manufacturer that included entities not covered under their policy, the Eighth Circuit ruled on Friday. The circuit court found that the four executives of Juhl Energy Inc., a Minnesota-based energy company, had failed to prove that National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh PA was obligated to pay 100 percent of their costs and expenses racked up in litigation and arbitration with Unison Co. Ltd. The protracted legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS