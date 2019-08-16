L’Oreal Must Pull Products At Center Of Patent Fight For Good

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge ordered cosmetics giant L’Oreal on Friday to stop making and selling hair color products that violate patents held by California-based Olaplex LLC, permanently extending a temporary ban imposed during a two-year intellectual property spat. The injunction filed Friday covers more than a half-dozen L’Oreal products, including some of its Smartbond shampoos and conditioners, that a jury found used Olaplex’s patented method of repairing hair during the bleaching and dyeing process. In its order, the court rebuffed L’Oreal’s efforts to continue the battle post-trial. “Defendants ask the Court to allow more briefing as well as a hearing on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS