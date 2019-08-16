LabCorp Can’t Escape All Claims In Suit Over Lab Test Billing

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Friday refused to completely toss a proposed class action accusing LabCorp of overcharging certain patients for lab tests without any pricing agreement, but agreed to ax one claim and narrow the scope of most of the others. U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder granted in part and denied in part a bid from Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings to dismiss the amended complaint in the suit, letting stand part of the case seeking a declaration that the patients never contractually agreed to pay the company’s so-called list price, or the undiscounted retail rate, for tests....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS