Crypto Co. Gets NY Regulator's OK To Launch Bitcoin Futures

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency infrastructure company Bakkt announced Friday that it received approval from the New York Department of Financial Services to custody bitcoin, paving the way for it to launch its bitcoin futures marketplace on Sept. 23. Affiliated with Intercontinental Exchange, Bakkt’s bitcoin futures contracts will trade on ICE Futures U.S. and will be cleared through ICE Clear U.S. The DFS charter provided to Bakkt under New York’s Banking Law gives it a limited liability trust company designation and allows it to “provide custody services,” according to DFS. How to effectively custody digital currency, generally the act of safeguarding the assets, has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS