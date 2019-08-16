US Trustee Claims Kirkland Conflicts In Philly Refinery Ch. 11

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee objected Friday to retroactive retention of Kirkland & Ellis LLP as counsel for bankrupt Philadelphia refinery PES Holdings LLC, arguing in a Delaware Bankruptcy Court filing that Kirkland's representation of major PES equity holders and creditors creates disqualifying conflicts. Writing on behalf of Region 3 U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara, trial attorney David L. Buchbinder noted that Kirkland's clients include entities that hold two-thirds of the currently shut-down refinery's equity, and lenders that have provided hundreds of millions in credit to the business. "The size and scope of the potential conflicts raises serious issues as to...

