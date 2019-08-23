IPR Strategy Suggestions For In-House Counsel

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT) -- Based on recent federal court and Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions, here are some basics in-house counsel should know in managing outside inter partes review counsel. Preemptive IPR May Not Be Appealable An IPR must be filed within one year of service of a complaint. The earlier it is filed, the better the chances of a stay. However, if it is a preemptive challenge filed without a lawsuit, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has held in several decisions that the petitioner has no standing to appeal the PTAB decision. An appeal requires Article III standing — a...

