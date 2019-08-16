Atty Hasn't Proved He Should Get BP Spill Fees: Ala. Court

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Alabama's high court on Friday reversed a lower court's decision to grant summary judgment to an attorney on his contention that he was due referral fees arising from the work other firms performed in representing several companies that received compensation after the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. C. Randall Caldwell Jr. failed to establish that he was entitled to a third of any compensation that Cunningham Bounds LLC and other firms received for representing companies owned by George Woerner in litigation over the spill caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil rig, according to the opinion by the...

