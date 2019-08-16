NRA Bid To Stall NY AG's Oliver North Deposition Denied

Law360, New York (August 16, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A New York State court judge denied a bid by the National Rifle Association to stall the deposition of Oliver North, the gun rights group's former president, as part of an ongoing investigation into NRA finances by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Justice Melissa Crane ruled that the NRA did not present compelling enough reasons in its petition for a temporary restraining order that would have delayed North's deposition, which is set for Tuesday in Washington, D.C., and sided with the government in noting that a delay could impede the investigation into how the NRA spent its money —...

