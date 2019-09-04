CVS-Aetna Merger Cleared After Unprecedented Court Battle

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday approved the U.S. Department of Justice deal clearing CVS' purchase of Aetna, even after elevating what is typically a mundane judicial merger review into an evidentiary proceeding. Despite a steady stream of antagonism directed at DOJ Antitrust Division lawyers over the course of his Tunney Act review, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon ultimately concluded that the government's settlement was sound and rejected arguments against the deal from outside groups. "Although amici raised substantial concerns that warranted serious consideration, CVS' and the government's witnesses, when combined with the existing record, persuasively support why the markets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS