RI Suit Against Opioid Makers Can Move Forward, Judge Says

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island judge on Friday refused to throw out the state’s suit alleging opioid manufacturers and distributors including Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals recklessly fueled the opioid crisis, agreeing it's the public's right to be free of excessive amounts of the drugs. Presiding Justice Alice B. Gibney of the Rhode Island Superior Court rejected the companies’ arguments that the state’s public nuisance claims should be dismissed because the state failed to claim an interference with a public right. But the state supreme court has explained that for the purpose of a public nuisance claim, a public right is the right...

