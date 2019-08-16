Dental Startup Settles Boycott Claims Against Distributor

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Online supplier SourceOne Dental Inc. told a New York federal court Friday that it had settled its boycott claims against Patterson Companies Inc., but said it was pressing ahead with claims against another distributor, Benco Dental Supply Co. In a one-page letter, SourceOne said it had entered into a final written agreement with Patterson to settle claims over the distributor’s alleged part in a scheme to stamp out SourceOne by boycotting its suppliers and supporters. The companies plan to file a formal stipulation of dismissal after the settlement terms are carried out, which they said should happen by Sept. 11....

