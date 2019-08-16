9th Circ. Keeps Oracle's Rimini Injunction, $29M Atty Fee Win

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Friday that Rimini Street Inc. still must pay Oracle Corp. $28.5 million in attorney fees and largely affirmed an injunction that bars the software support service company from copying Oracle's software identified in the copyright infringement case. In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the panel found that Nevada federal court did not abuse its discretion when it issued the injunction and that the injunction is not moot. “The court pointed to the fact that Oracle and Rimini were direct competitors, explained that Rimini was able to gain increasing market share by offering lower prices for its service than...

