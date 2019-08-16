Walmart Dodges Gender Bias Claims Despite 'Rotten' Culture

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday handed an early victory to Walmart in a workplace gender bias case, saying he'd seen hints of "something rotten" in the retailer's corporate culture, but that it wasn't enough for the workers' claims to pass legal muster. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola conceded that former workers Kathleen Forbes, Linda Ray and Edna Remington had put forth evidence of gender-based bias at Walmart Inc. "To be sure, the plaintiffs paint a disturbing picture of apparent gender discrimination that appears to have permeated much of Walmart's workplace, at every level of the company, from its top...

