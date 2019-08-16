Law360's Pro Say: The Rise And Fall Of LeClairRyan

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- LeClairRyan is no more. After years of losing money and hemorrhaging talent, the once-powerful Virginia firm announced last week that it would close its doors, and on this week's Pro Say podcast we break down just how that happened. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week: Ep. 116: Down Goes LeClairRyan Your browser does not support the audio element. Legal industry reporter Sam Reisman joins us this to talk about LeClairRyan's closure, which follows years...

