Gibson Dunn Grabs Banking Partner From Debevoise

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has swiped a new partner from Debevoise & Plimpton LLP’s banking team, with Matthew Biben now co-chairing Gibson Dunn’s financial institutions practice group in New York. Biben, who started at Gibson Dunn on Aug. 19, had been a co-lead on Debevoise & Plimpton’s banking team, named banking group of the year by Law360 in 2018, where he steered its international clients toward wins against major compliance authorities in New York. At Gibson Dunn, he plans to continue working with international banking groups and negotiating their relationships with regulators. “At some point, I decided that this was...

