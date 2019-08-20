NY Parents Can't Keep Vaccine Exemption For Disabled Kids

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied an attempt by six parents of disabled children to block a recent law repealing a religious exemption to mandatory vaccinations in New York schools, saying the state’s mandate doesn’t contravene federal disability law or the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Allyne R. Ross on Monday denied the parents' motion for a preliminary injunction or a "stay-put" order to halt the repeal of a religious exemption to New York’s mandatory vaccination law, N.Y. Public Health Law § 2164, that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law in June. The parents had argued that since their unvaccinated children now...

