La. Parish Must Arbitrate $1.4M Coverage Row, Court Told

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- An insurer and Lloyd’s underwriters have removed litigation seeking coverage for nearly $1.4 million in damage to a water-intake structure to Louisiana federal court, saying St. Bernard Parish’s claims stemming from ship accidents should be arbitrated. Germany’s International Insurance Co. of Hannover SE and underwriters at Lloyd’s of London took the dispute from state to federal court Friday, contending the parish shouldn’t have filed litigation when its insurance policy clearly includes an arbitration agreement covered by the New York Convention. The domestic insurers named in the dispute, including Indian Harbor Insurance Co., Lexington Insurance Co. and United Speciality Insurance Co., agreed...

