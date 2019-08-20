Denmark Can't Be Countersued In $2.8B Tax Fight, Court Told

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A group of U.S. pension plans targeted by the Danish tax authority in a $2.8 billion refund suit cannot countersue the authority for denying tax refund applications, the agency has told a New York federal court. In a response filed Monday to counterclaims filed by the pension plans, the Danish authority asked the court to reject claims that its denial of withholding tax refunds for dividends paid on stocks that the authority says the plans never owned violated the United States-Denmark tax treaty. A foreign government agency, the authority argued, cannot be sued in a U.S. court for official acts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS