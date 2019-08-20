Democratic Candidates Court Tribal Leaders In Iowa

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and others in the crowded Democratic presidential candidate field talked up their plans to make the federal government do better by Native American tribes as a first-of-its-kind sitdown with tribal leaders wrapped up in Iowa on Tuesday. On the second and final day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum in Sioux City, Sanders pledged to “fundamentally change” how the federal government deals with Native Americans, including cooperating with tribal governments to address the ongoing crisis of murdered and missing indigenous women. “If it is not you who should be involved in...

