Fired JetBlue Analyst Slams Airline's Bid To End Bias Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A former JetBlue analyst slammed the airline's move for a quick win in her discrimination case, arguing Tuesday that she has presented a “convincing mosaic” of evidence showing there are factual issues to be tried in court. In her response to JetBlue Airways Corp.'s motion for summary judgment, Lynne Gibson, a 52-year-old black woman with a doctorate in political science, disputed the company's assertions that she was clearly unqualified for the senior analyst position she held for about seven months and pointed to what she says are numerous examples of how her supervisor treated her differently from her younger, white colleagues....

