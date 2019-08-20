Drugmaker Pays $200K To End SEC Fight Over Study Leaks

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida pharmaceutical company will pay a $200,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to end allegations it leaked medical studies that bolstered its case for approval of a drug to market analysts before giving that information to investors. TherapeuticsMD Inc. allegedly sent emails to a select group of analysts painting a rosy picture of its chances for approval of a hormonal therapy treatment by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the SEC. And then later, it held a call with analysts revealing the details of medical studies it had used to make its case for...

