Ch. 11 Plan Of Failed FIU Bridge's Builder Faces Objections

Law360, Miami (August 20, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy judge held off Tuesday on approving a disclosure statement that details the reorganization plan for the lead builder of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed last year, citing "significant" objections by the U.S. Trustee and creditors. At a hearing in Miami, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge A. Jay Cristol said that while there is a need to keep the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of Magnum Construction Management LLC moving forward, he was going to delay ruling by about three weeks to see if the parties could sort out concerns about trustees fees, the treatment of unsecured creditors, and the proposed transfer of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS