Legal Challenge To Military 'Transgender Ban' Trimmed

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday trimmed the American Civil Liberties Union's challenge to the Trump administration's military "transgender ban," holding that transgender people currently serving hadn't shown how they would be harmed by the grandfathered changes. In a 68-page opinion, U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III tossed the ACLU's claims tied to the initial ban on transgender people serving in the military, which was handed down in an August 2017 memo. Because the U.S. Department of Defense revised the policy seven months later, the suit's challenges to the initial ban no longer apply, the judge held. The updated policy...

