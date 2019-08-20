Investor Slams Bid To Ax Claim In $28.7M Award Row

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- An investor in a Chilean wine company seeking to enforce a $28.7 million arbitral award against a controlling shareholder in the business told a federal court Monday that a Florida company cannot toss a claim alleging it is an alter ego of the shareholder. EGI-VSR filed a supplemental complaint in March against NA Topco and Juan Coderch, a controlling shareholder in wine company Viña San Rafael, with count one alleging that Topco is an alter ego of Coderch created with the sole purpose of hiding his assets from the investor. Topco moved to dismiss this alter ego count in July, claiming...

