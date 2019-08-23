Federal Agencies' Automation Push Could Aid Contractors

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Growing enthusiasm across federal agencies for software bots to automate rote tasks could result in a loss of some work for contractors, but it could also mean quicker contract awards and a smoother bid submission process. Agencies are increasingly embracing robotic process automation, or RPA, to complete tasks, usually repetitive ones, and the use of RPA in contracting could lead to benefits for contractors like faster contract awards, at least for large deals where there may be hundreds of submissions, according to Morrison & Foerster LLP attorney Tina Reynolds. RPA bots could also more quickly check contract submissions from bidders and...

