Fracking Supply Co. Proposes $80M Ch. 11 Debt-Equity Swap

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Fracking industry supplier Shale Support Global Holdings has filed a Chapter 11 plan with a Texas bankruptcy court that swaps out $80 million of its $128 million debt for equity. Under the terms of the plan the Louisiana-based company submitted to the court Monday, its term loan lenders will swap $80 million in claims for control of the company and extend $80 million in post-Chapter 11 financing. “Based upon the financial projections, the debtors believe that they will be a viable operation following the Chapter 11 cases and that the plan will meet the feasibility requirements of the Bankruptcy Code,” it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS