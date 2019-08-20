Fed. Circ. Won't Revive DRM Patent, In Win For Samsung

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Several claims in a digital rights management technology patent that Samsung was accused of infringing are invalid as indefinite, the Federal Circuit affirmed Tuesday. Backing a decision by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Sullivan, the Federal Circuit said eight claims of inventor William Grecia’s patent don’t hold up under the requirements of the Patent Act. The New York federal judge had invalidated the claims-at-issue in September, during claim construction. For the claims to stand up under Section 112 of the Patent Act, a person of ordinary skill in the art has to be able to clearly discern a structure for performing what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS