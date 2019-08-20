Man Defied US Export Laws, Sent Machines To Iran, Feds Say

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Federal authorities have accused an Iranian resident of violating U.S. export bans by shipping computer-controlled machines from the United States and routing them through the United Arab Emirates to Iran, charging him in California federal court with smuggling, money laundering and a bevy of other criminal allegations. Mehdi Hashemi, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen, was apprehended Sunday after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on a flight from Turkey, and was arraigned on a 21-count indictment unsealed the following day. He pled not guilty and was ordered held without bond, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A trial date was scheduled...

