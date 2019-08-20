NY AG Gets Go-Ahead To Continue Bitfinex Investigation

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge said Monday he would not put an end to the state attorney general’s probe into cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, finding that he is obligated by law to facilitate the AG’s investigation. Justice Joel M. Cohen ruled that New York Attorney General Letitia James has turned over evidence suggesting that Bitfinex, cryptocurrency issuer Tether and their shared parent iFinex conducted business in the state, but noted that it was not yet conclusive. That’s enough to establish the court’s jurisdiction to fulfill its mandate under the Martin Act — a New York state law that gives the attorney general...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS