Fintech Adoption Poised For Growth In US Despite Lag

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The adoption of fintech products that provide online banking and money transmission services has been uneven across the globe, with U.S. consumers lagging behind those in China and India, but with regulatory clarity potentially on the horizon, some see the potential for a surge in use in the U.S. According to an Ernst & Young study first published in May, fintech adoption in the United States, measured by respondents who have used two or more different kinds of fintech products, is at 46%, well below the average across the globe. By comparison, fintech adoption in both China and India is 87%, and...

