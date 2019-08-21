PTAB Will Review 2 Guardant Diagnostic Patents

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has decided to review two Guardant Health Inc. diagnostic patents challenged by Foundation Medicine Inc. despite related post-grant reviews from last year and a looming infringement trial. The PTAB instituted inter partes reviews of U.S. Patent Nos. 9,834,822 and 9,840,743 on Monday, finding they’re likely to be proved obvious or anticipated by prior art. The board rejected Guardant's arguments that the petitions should be denied due to Foundation's "significant relationship" with Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., or PGDx, the company whose PGRs were dismissed last year. Guardant has accused both Foundation and PGDx of infringement, and the...

