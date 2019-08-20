Ex-Davis Wright Partner Can't Shake Arbitration On Appeal

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A former Davis Wright Tremaine intellectual property and entertainment partner can’t get out of arbitrating his contract dispute with the firm, a California appeals court said Monday, finding that a lower court properly considered and rejected his claim that an arbitration agreement had been fraudulently induced. In a 15-page opinion, a three-judge panel noted that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Susan Bryant-Deason explicitly said during a hearing that she “really disagreed” with Henry J. Tashman’s argument that his breach of contract lawsuit against Davis Wright Tremaine LLP should be resolved in court. The panel said Judge Bryant-Deason pointed out that Tashman...

