Panel Ruling Undermines Tribal Court Authority, 8th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Three Affiliated Tribes court officials on Monday urged the Eighth Circuit to reconsider its ruling that they can't hear tribe members' suits seeking royalties for the flaring of natural gas from wells on reservation lands, saying the ruling overrules U.S. Supreme Court precedent and neuters tribal court authority. An Eighth Circuit panel on Aug. 5 upheld a lower court injunction blocking the tribe's court from hearing the members' claims. The members allege several oil and gas companies owe them royalties for burning gas that the companies could have captured and sold from wells on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. Writing for the...

