Deaf Shipper Holds On To Jury Win In ADA Suit At 6th. Circ.

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday held that a lower court correctly handled a trial over whether a steel manufacturing company ran afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act by not letting a deaf employee work as a shipper, affirming a verdict in the worker’s favor. In its unanimous opinion, the three-judge panel rejected objections from both Nicholas Siewertsen and Worthington Industries Inc. concerning the trial in Siewertsen’s ADA suit alleging he was wrongly banned from operating a forklift and required to transfer to a new position. The trial had been split by the lower court for the issues of liability and...

