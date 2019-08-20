Amazon Can't Ditch Claims Over Fire-Prone Hoverboard

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Amazon must face claims of negligent misrepresentation and consumer fraud lobbed by an insurance company accusing the online retailer of selling hoverboards with counterfeit Samsung batteries that can combust and cause fires, an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman largely rejected Amazon.com Inc.’s bid to escape the lawsuit Great Northern Insurance Co. launched after shelling out more than $3.8 million to repair a home damaged in a 2016 fire caused by an allegedly defective hoverboard. Judge Feinerman said the insurance company met pleading standards to advance its misrepresentation and fraud claims. But the insurer's post-sale failure to...

