Ex-Medline Chemist's ADA Suit Comes Up Short, Judge Finds

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has axed a former Medline Industries Inc. chemist’s suit claiming he was harassed after taking time off to care for a relative with cancer, saying allegedly biased actions taken by his lab manager didn't rise to the level of an "adverse action." In an order dated Wednesday but entered on the docket Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman granted the medical supply company’s motion for summary judgment in Frank Pierri’s lawsuit, which made an Americans with Disabilities Act claim and a retaliation claim. While Pierri had claimed that his lab manager Rich Tyler discriminated against him...

