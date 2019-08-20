NJ Tax Dept. Reverses Course On Taxing GILTI Income

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- New Jersey companies won't be required to apportion their global intangible low-taxed income based on the gross domestic products of all the states in which they operate, according to a Tuesday announcement by the state's Division of Taxation. Global intangible low-taxed income was part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. (AP) The Division of Taxation made the announcement in a one-paragraph bulletin that revoked the previously released guidance in Technical Bulletin TB-85, saying that additional guidance on how companies should treat the income will be released later this week. New Jersey stood alone in its unique approach to apportioning GILTI...

