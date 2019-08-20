Fed. Circ. Asked To Rethink Alice Ax Of 3 Targeted Ad Patents

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Bridge and Post Inc. on Monday asked the Federal Circuit to reconsider its decision to invalidate three targeted advertising patents under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, saying the court puts too much focus on the first part of the patent test and not the other. After a three-judge panel found in July that Bridge and Post's patents were too abstract for patent protection under Section 101 of the Patent Act, the company asked to let the full court consider its arguments that the panel erred in applying the Alice test, which states that abstract ideas aren't eligible for a patent...

