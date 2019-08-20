Gov't Wants FCA Claims Against UnitedHealth Unit Tossed

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The government asked a Pennsylvania federal court on Tuesday to toss a whistleblower's lawsuit accusing a UnitedHealth Inc. unit of hospital billing fraud, claiming that the costs of discovery during the seven-year-long litigation don't justify keeping the suit alive. The U.S. Department of Justice told the court that the federal government has so far devoted "considerable resources" to this case — which it declined to join following an investigation into the alleged fraud — including up to six attorneys and "substantial costs." Recent discovery orders requiring the government to turn over thousands of documents, combined with the whistleblower's misconduct in court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS