9th Circ. Shuts Door On Medtronic Obesity Bias Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a former Medtronic Inc. employee's suit accusing the company of illegally firing him because he was morbidly obese, saying he couldn't show that his weight led to his firing while sidestepping the broader question of whether obesity alone qualifies as a disability. A three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Stephen M. McNamee's February 2017 ruling awarding the medical device manufacturer summary judgment over plaintiff Jose Valtierra, who claimed Medtronic violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing him for being obese. Judge McNamee concluded that Valtierra's morbid obesity didn't qualify as a physical...

