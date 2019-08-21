Ga. City's Utility Must Face Antitrust Suit, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday said that Georgia state law doesn't shield a city from an antitrust suit accusing it of unlawfully requiring non-city customers of its water utility services to buy its natural gas services as well. An appeals court panel affirmed a lower-court ruling that the city of LaGrange, Georgia, is not entitled to state-action immunity when tying its water-utility services to its gas services for customers who live just outside the city in Troup County, Georgia. The city has been sued by Diverse Power Inc., an electricity cooperative that also operates in Troup County and calls the practice of...

